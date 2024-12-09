Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of Technology$10 Off Yearly, & Discounted Lifetime Lunduke Journal Subscriptions1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:43-2:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.$10 Off Yearly, & Discounted Lifetime Lunduke Journal SubscriptionsAvailable through end of day Monday, December 9th.Bryan LundukeDec 09, 20241Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptAll the details: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6442115/10-off-yearly-discounted-lifetime-lunduke-journal-subscriptions More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesGNOME & KDE Team Up on Paid Flathub Software Store4 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeThe "Code of Conduct" Must DieDec 6 • Bryan LundukeFirefox Maker Rebrands as "Global Crew of Activists"Dec 6 • Bryan LundukeLunduke v. ChatGPT - "Cease Making Defamatory Statements"Dec 6 • Bryan LundukeKDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)Dec 4 • Bryan LundukeNotepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" ReleaseDec 3 • Bryan LundukeThe Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPTDec 3 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post